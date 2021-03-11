Mary Ellen Gozdick, 70, of Derry died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1950, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Parker and Ann Mary Ritenour Ream.
She was a strong woman and kind soul who battled heart problems, along with kidney and cancer disease. She was a mother to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn “Debbie” Calabrace; a brother, Donald George Ream, and a grandson, Christopher Reid.
She is survived by her children, Sherrie Gozdick of Bristow, Virginia, Theresa Ruffolo of Manassas Park, Virginia, Christie Shaw (Matt) of Linden, Virginia, Danny Gozdick (Dawn) of Trafford and Keith Reid (Kim) of Atlantic City, New Jersey; a brother, Parker Richard “Dick” Ream (Margie) of Moon Township and a sister, Cheryl; three grandchildren, Justin and Hannah Browne and Matthew Reid; her former husband and friend, Daniel W. Gozdick Sr. of Latrobe; two uncles, Donald C. and George E. Ritenour, and several cousins nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital or any heart or kidney foundation.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.