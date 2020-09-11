Mary Ellen (Fulgenzio) Agresti, 97, of Crabtree died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Brookdale Latrobe.
She was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Crabtree, a daughter of the late Orlando and Rose Simoncini Fulgenzio.
Mary Ellen lived a very full and rewarding life. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1941 and during World War II worked for Westinghouse Electric. She was a beautician for more than 50 years and also worked various jobs at Westmoreland Manor, retiring as a switchboard operator with more than 30 years of service.
She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew Church and was a member of their Rosary Altar Society. Mary Ellen also was active in the community as a founding member of the former Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, a steward for the SEIU and a member of the Democratic Women’s Guild. She enjoyed spending time with her family in Florida and traveling with her husband.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Senior Helpers for their loving care while at home, the staff of Brookdale Senior Living for their kindness and care and the staff of Grane Hospice during the last few days of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L. Agresti Sr.; four brothers, Arthur, Orlando Jr., Joseph and Francis Fulgentzio, and three sisters, Elizabeth and Nickoletta Fulgenzio and Rose Ranieri.
She is survived by her two sons, Samuel L. Agresti, Jr. (Deborah) of Greenacres, Florida, and Nicholas Agresti of Alexandria, Virginia; two grandsons, Michael Agresti (Tina) and Christopher Agresti; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Taylor and Vincent Agresti, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary Ellen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of her funeral Mass to be celebrated 11 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating.
Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 Route 119, Crabtree, PA 15624, Senior Helpers, 4000 Hempfield Pl. Blvd. Ste. #918, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Brookdale Latrobe Senior Living, 500 Brouwers Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Mary Ellen’s family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
