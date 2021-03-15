Mary Elizabeth (Ulishney) Kmetz, 85, of Unity Township died Friday, March 12, 2021, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Surofsky) Ulishney.
She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy, Latrobe. Prior to retirement, she worked at Old Republic Insurance Co. and then later at the information booth at Westmoreland Mall. She was a member and parish festival helper of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and member of its Rosary Altar Society. Her favorite pastimes included baking, cooking (especially ethnic foods) and collecting cookbooks, as well as keeping in touch with her many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank B. “Abe” Kmetz, a brother, Thomas Ulishney, and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Mary Kay Gettemy and husband, Ken, of Unity Township, Frank B. Kmetz Jr. of Imler, Theresa M. Bolby and husband, Don, and David M. Kmetz and wife, Julie, all of Unity Township, nine grandchildren, Christine Lesser (Andrew), Katie Copelli (Jesse), Abe Kmetz (Katlyn), John Kmetz (Brittany), Kelly Kmetz (Dylan), Nathan Bolby (Carly), Max Bolby, Kayla Cochran (Caleb) and Elizabeth Wilkinson (Troy), and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Murtha of Mount Pleasant and Dolores Mehalic and husband, Thomas, of Unity Township; a brother, Michael J. Ulishney and wife, Nancy, of Unity Township, two sisters-in-law, Judy Ulishney of Unity Township and Rose Kmetz of Acme, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited as well.
The family would like to thank her caretaker, Diane, and also the staff at Bethlen Home for all their wonderful and compassionate care.
