Mary E. Mehalic Pavlik, 80, of Cecil (formerly of Brenizer, Derry Township) died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Country Meadows Nursing Home in Bridgeville.
She was born Dec. 7, 1939, a daughter of the late George and Helen (Yuscanitch) Mehalic.
Mary was retired from the Derry Area School District, where she served as the high school attendance secretary and library assistant. She was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville for most of her life before moving to Cecil and becoming a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Canonsburg. She taught CCD and was a member of St. Mary’s Ladies’ Guild for many years.
She is survived by her husband, William S. Pavlik of Cecil; three daughters, Melissa Bingham of Seattle, Washington, Beth Sargen of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Lee Ann (John) Jubas of McDonald; two brothers, Joseph M. (Betty) Mehalic of Derry and Thomas E. (Dolores “Dee”) Mehalic of Marguerite; two sisters, Kathleen Bergman of Ravenna, Ohio, and Eleanor (Dave) Yakel of Manassas, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Mary Mehalic of Latrobe and Darlene Mehalic of Fredericks-burg, Virginia, and four grand-children, Sara and Julia Jubas and Samantha and Alex Sargen, who will all miss her loving kindness dearly.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers George A. and John R. Mehalic.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in Coleman Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where Panachida service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday.
A Great Parastas service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the funeral home with the Very Rev. Joseph Raptosh officiating.
Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.
The family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or www.alz.org, or the Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085, or www.bridgeshealth.org
