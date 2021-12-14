Mary E. Campas, 76, of Blairsville died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 17, 1945, in Bradenville, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary E. (Flickinger) Fillmore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd “Bud,” James, Charles and Earl Fillmore, Florence Ferry and Edna George.
Mary is survived by her husband, Regis Campas, and daughters, Lori Lynn Moore and Regina Gallagher, all of Blairsville; grandchildren, Shawn Altman, Dylan Palmer, Damian Campas and Hannah Gallagher, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with a service at 2 p.m. in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented