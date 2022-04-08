Mary Catherine Demangone, 80, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Eli and Katherine Voich; two sisters, Joann and Nancy, and a brother-in-law, Rod.
Mary is survived by her four children, David, Dawn (spouse Russell), Douglas (spouse Debra) and Drew (spouse Misty); a sister, Mildred “Snooky”; her brother, Jerry (spouse Sandy); her grandchildren, Kate, Alyssa, Hayley, Arielle, Reed, Zane, Grace, Grant, Jewel, Mary and Marjorie; great- grandchildren, Liam and Delaney: a brother-in-law, Dennis Demangone (spouse Wanda); caregiver and good friend, Laird Gerhart, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in North Huntingdon Township and graduated from Norwin High School in 1959. She then attended Latrobe Area Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her RN degree, where she also met her future husband, David. She worked as a staff nurse at various hospitals while raising her children. She had a beautiful voice and entertained many as Mary Sea, releasing some recordings and appearing locally with many nationally known country western music stars.
Private funeral services were held Friday, April 8, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Lung Association of PA, 810 River Ave., #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
