Mary C. (Stumpf) Shaffer, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 3, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Anna (Vogle) Stumpf.
Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and its Rosary Altar Society. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 515.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Shaffer; five brothers, William, Albert, James, George and Daniel Stumpf, and two sisters, Dorothy Schrum and Ruth Myers.
Mary is survived by three sons, Paul W. Shaffer, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Orlando, Florida, Bruce A. Shaffer of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Keith E. Shaffer and his wife, Wendy, of Latrobe; two daughters, Sandra L. Mickinak and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe and Lisa M. Shaffer and her fiancé, Len Shepler, of Latrobe; two brothers, Frank Stumpf and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe and Conrad Stumpf and his wife, Justine, of Latrobe; one sister, Sr. Leona Stumpf of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Bruce, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Adam, Jaclyn and Mark; and eight great-grandchildren, Mia, Isabella, Lucas, Connor, Reed, Nina, Adelyn and Miles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented