Mary C. Palombo, 96, of Greensburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.
Born July 16, 1925, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Pierina (Angeline) Palombo.
Mary was a devout Christian and a member of St. Rose Church, where she was a member of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers and taught CCD for many years. Over the years, Mary was employed by several local factories. A dedicated volunteer, she was once named Volunteer of the Year by Westmoreland County Community College, of which she was immensely proud. Mary enjoyed traveling and cruises, especially to Italy and Hawaii. Her nieces and nephews were a special part of her life, playing many hours of “Ring around the rosy.”
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Gaetano, Alfred and Arthur Palombo, and two sisters, Loretta Cargnel and Yola Mucci.
Mary is survived by a sister, Lydia Blasiole and her husband, Dennis, of Irwin; a special nephew and godson, Mark D. Mucci of Bradenville, and numerous other nieces, nephews and godchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and the staff at Westmoreland Manor who went above and beyond and are the kindest people on earth. Their work is invaluable.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
