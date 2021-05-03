Mary Bernadette Marshall passed away, peacefully, on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Born on March 7, 1925, in Derry, Bernie was the daughter of the late Andrew and M. Eleanor (Schrum) Akins.
She was the wife of the late James R. Marshall: cherished mother of J. Suzanne (Rodolfo) Pascual, J .Scott (Penny) Marshall, M. Lynne (Jorge) Esguerra and Kevin P. Marshall; beloved grandmother of Rodolfo (Sandy) Pascual, Matthew (Kristen) Pascual, Michael Pascual, David (Christy) Pascual and Jeffrey (Denise) Pascual, Christopher (Renita) Marshall, Jorge Esguerra, Daniel Esguerra, Mark (Katie) Esguerra and Jeanne (Craig) Tinus, James K .Marshall and Emily (Rob) Seyler; loved aunt of many nieces and nephews, and great-grandmother of Drew, Zach, Jake, Marissa, Jillian, Brenna, Gannon, Brayden, Aidan and Delaney Pascual, Mia, Grayson, Clementine and Daisy Esguerra, Devon and Dylan Esguerra and Maciah Tinus, Sebastian Marshall and Marshall P. Seyler.
Bernie is survived by siblings, E. Marie Watson and Stanley (Joan) Akins, and sisters-in-law, Nira “Nancy” Akins and JoAnne Akins.
She was preceded in death by eight siblings, Fidelis, Loretta, Lt. Francis E. Akins, Cpl. Hugh E. Akins, Charles Akins, Gerald Akins, Ann Beggs and Janet McGuire. Also, second husband, William E. Toy, and daughter-in-law, Christine (King) Marshall.
While living in Oil City, Bernie was employed at Venango Newspapers and Brody’s.
Per her request, cremation and then private interment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
The family is grateful to Aultman Hospital, Drs. Louis Shaheen, Raza Khan, Khullar, M. Ahmed, S. Albertson, Jamie Zucker and M. Gersman for their wonderful care. Special thanks to the Laurels of Massillon, Canton Regency and Crossroads Hospice.
Donations may be made to the Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio.
