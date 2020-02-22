Mary Ann O’Connor, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with many loving family members and friends at her side.
She was born Sept. 16, 1949, to the late John and LaVerne O’Connor.
Mary Ann was raised in Latrobe and attended St. Vincent Grade School and St. Xavier Academy in Unity Township. She went on to attend Duquesne University. Upon her graduation from Duquesne, she taught elementary school in Pittsburgh for Sister Raphael’s, Annunciation Parish, and the Head Start Program for the City of Pittsburgh. She moved back to Latrobe to help care for her parents.
Mary Ann enjoyed a variety of things, including morning talk radio, the Hallmark Channel, and family gatherings for holidays as well as many occasions.
Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Peggy O’Connor Cook (Dave), Mara O’Connor Foulois (Bill), Janie O’Connor West, Katie O’Connor Leyland (Jim) and Gerri O’Connor Poerio (Frank); brothers Dan O’Connor (Deb) and Pat O’Connor; sisters-in-law Lori Price O’Connor and Lee Ann Smith O’Connor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor; nephew Jimmy Cook, and brother-in-law Larry West.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
