Mary Ann (Krawtz) Price, 56, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born July 24, 1964, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Samuel W. Krawtz and Mary Catherine (Pevarnik) Krawtz.
Mary Ann’s heart and soul centered around her family and her active involvement in school and civic organizations. As a young girl, she was a member of the Girl Scouts of America and earned the First Class Award, now known as the “Gold” Award. In high school, she cheered on many classmates as the Wildcat mascot and graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School with the Class of 1982. Mary Ann continued her education at St. Vincent College, and graduated in 1986 with a degree in computer science. For more than 30 years that followed, she enjoyed a career in the U.S. Treasury Department as a field revenue officer with the Internal Revenue Service.
Outside of the office, Mary Ann was a constant supporter of local charities and organizations. She devoted time to the Derry Area Soccer Association, Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Camp Conestoga, the Latrobe Little League, the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, the Greater Latrobe Boys Soccer Team, the F.O. Eagles No. 01188 Ladies Auxiliary, the Latrobe Police K-9 fundraisers, the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration and the Eric Eslary Scholarship Fund Golf Outing. She was also a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church and for several years, had been an usher at the Palace Theater.
Mary Ann enjoyed decorating for holidays, traveling to the beach, visiting and hosting flea markets, and the satisfaction of finding the best deals around. Above all, she cherished the time she spent throughout the years being actively involved with her sons’ activities.
Mary Ann is survived by her three sons, Thomas P. Price, and his wife, Amanda, of Avon, Ohio, Nicholas G. Price of Guyton, Georgia, and Robert S. Price of Latrobe; one sister, Rosemarie L. Piper and her husband, David, of Blairsville; niece, Tiffany and her fiancé, Phil, and nephew Dalton; she is also survived by many friends and coworkers whose friendship and care comforted Mary Ann over the toughest of times.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of F.O. Eagles No. 01188 Ladies Auxiliary will hold a memorial service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Gregory Madeya officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
