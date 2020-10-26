Mary Ann (Gazdik) Gondek, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Twin Lakes Health and Rehabilitation, Greensburg.
Born Dec. 11, 1927, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Anna (Blasko) Gazdik.
Mary Ann was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. She was retired from St. Vincent Archabbey, where she served as a secretary in the Archabbot’s office, and was a member of the “Birthday Club” with members of her Derry Township Class of 1946.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A Gondek; two sons, Robert A. and James J. Gondek; two brothers, John and Francis Gazdik, and two sisters, Genevieve Berenbrok and Betty Zabkar.
Mary Ann is survived by one daughter, Jody Ann Gondek of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Katie Ann, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
