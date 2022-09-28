Mary Angela Jackson Kornides, 89, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Mount Pleasant Township, she was a daughter of the late Frank A. and Harriet K. (Brindlinger) Jackson.
Mary Angela was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and its Rosary Altar Society. Throughout the years, she was employed at Hurst High School, Woolworth’s and the Palace Printer. She was an avid bowler. She enjoyed tending to her home, especially her flowers and seasonal decorating. Most of all, she loved being with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Kornides; two brothers, Regis and Frank Jackson, and two sisters, Kathleen Minster and Marie Bildstein.
Mary Angela is survived by her four sons, Jeffrey J. Kornides (Carol) of Whitney, Michael Kornides (Elizabeth) of Greensburg, David G. Kornides (Tammy) of Latrobe and Joseph R. Kornides of Vienna, Virginia; daughter, Kathleen Torrero (Joseph) of Latrobe; a sister, Louise McGivern of Mount Pleasant; five grandchildren, Rachel Schmucker (Aaron Dobler), Zachary Schmucker, Alexandra Kornides, Madison Kornides and Maxwell Kornides, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at St. Anne Home for their warm and loving care of our beloved mother and our family.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish America, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, 10467 White Granite Drive, Suite 320, Oakton, VA 22124.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
