Mary Andreycak Zamborsky, 99, of Ligonier passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.
She was born May 6, 1922, in Ligonier Township (Wilpen) to the late Michael A. and Kathryn (Turcheck) Andreycak;
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, John; brothers, George, Michael “Buzz” and Joseph Andreycak, and sisters, Ann Carlson and Catherine Shaulis.
She is survived by her three adopted children, Kenneth, John and Sharon; friends, Ann Lechman and Patsy McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier, where she attended daily Mass and was active with the Rosary Altar Society (former treasurer), and an avid gardener.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier (724-238-2611).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier.
Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Wilpen.
