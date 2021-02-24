Mary Agnes (Weimer) Needham-Rodd, 70, of Ligonier passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Jan. 24, 1951, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Loretta (Barringer) Weimer.
Mary Agnes was a faithful member of Waterford Christian Church. She loved crafting, gardening and most especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Needham, in 1998; second husband, Byron Rodd, in 2013; a son, Donald “Duck” Needham, in 2018; a sister, Ethel Weltz, and brothers, Thomas and Clyde Weimer.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Fred Greene) Campbell of Latrobe, and son, Brian “Blacky” (Jamie) Needham of Jeannette; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Dunmeyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Agnes’ honor to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 www.heart.org.
Online condolences may be given at www.snydergreenfh.com.
