Mary A. Noel, 64, of Latrobe died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 26, 1957, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Carter) Noel.
Prior to retirement, Mary had worked as a paralegal for Edgar Snyder & Associates. She was Methodist by faith. Mary loved her dogs and doing crafts.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Harriet “Cricket” Gharing, and a nephew, Jimmy Orzehowski.
Mary is survived by her son, Craig Noel and wife Rachel of Derry; three brothers, Wade Gharing of Latrobe, Tom Gharing and wife Emma of Latrobe and Mark Noel of Derry; three nieces, Chris Lambert, Connie Klimchock and Cathie Gharing; a nephew, Brian Orzehowski; her grandson, Evan Weinell, and many cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will follow 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Jason E. Schweinberg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
