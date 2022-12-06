Mary A. “Mamie” Savenelli Churbock, 92, of Canonsburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Canonsburg Hospital.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 10:09 am
Mary A. “Mamie” Savenelli Churbock, 92, of Canonsburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Canonsburg Hospital.
Born Sept. 3, 1930, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Laura (Agostinone) Savenelli.
Mamie was a member of St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg, and was born and raised a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She was a dedicated mother and a perfect housekeeper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob P. Churbock Sr.; a son, Jacob P. Churbock Jr.; brother, Renaldo Savenelli, and two sisters, Edith “Babes” Prodin and Clara Vitale.
Mamie is survived by three sons, Richard A. Churbock of Marietta, Georgia, Barry J. Churbock of Newport, Kentucky, and Randall L. Churbock and his wife, Freddye, of Brooks, Georgia; her daughter, Jacquie A. Churbock of Canonsburg; a sister, Stella Digirolamo of Bradenville; three grand-children, Ashley, Jessica and Bridgette; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Colson, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
