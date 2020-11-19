Martin Michael “Marty” Molina, 76, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer.
He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of the late Dominic and Lucy (Ciocco) Molina.
Marty is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Ann (Hughes) Molina of Latrobe; his daughter, Tara Iagnemma and her husband, Michael, of Charlotte, North Carolina, his son, Michael Molina and his wife, Stacie, of Latrobe and four grandchildren, Zachary Iagnemma, Michael Molina, Olivia Iagnemma and Elizabeth Iagnemma. He is also survived by his dear cousin, Maryann Urban and her husband, David, of Tennessee.
Due to Marty’s great love of cars, he made a career of floor plan lending for the automobile industry, starting with Mellon Bank and retiring as vice president of lending at First Commonwealth Bank. Marty also gave back to his community, serving as a member and former chairman of the Latrobe Parking Authority.
For years, Marty was an avid golfer and had a great love for the game. Over the years, he was a member of the Latrobe Elks, Ligonier Country Club and Latrobe Country Club. He thoroughly enjoyed “Marty’s porch” with all of his wonderful friends and neighbors. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the success of his son’s restaurant, the Touchdown Club…and the food too!
Anyone who knew Marty knew his greatest talent was playing the piano. He had a God-given gift that he loved to share. This otherwise shy man won the spotlight every time he tickled the ivories. He loved watching his four grandchildren dance around to the music he so proudly played.
Marty’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his physicians that have helped him over the years, especially Dr. Richard F. Kucera, Dr. Matthew G. Sulecki and Dr. David S. Richards.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St. Latrobe. Please observe CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home by wearing a mask and social distancing. Occupancy limitations will also be in place. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Rick Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.
Commented