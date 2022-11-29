Martin “Marty” Paul George, 77, of Smithfield, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Born May 24, 1945, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Russell and Grace Louise (Gerlach) George.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Martin “Marty” Paul George, 77, of Smithfield, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Born May 24, 1945, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Russell and Grace Louise (Gerlach) George.
Marty is survived by his wife, Marsha Redford George; two daughters, Christine Clary (Kevin) and Robin Daniels (Eric); a son, Paul J. George (Stephanie); grandchildren, Cliff, Andrew, Joseph, Crystal, Amber, Ashley, Kristian, Noah, Ethan, Kate, Leah, Zoey, Eric Jr., Phillip and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Emma, Joshua, Summer, Makenzie, Morgan, Cayden and Leslie; a sister, Glenda Givens (Stan), and two brothers, Tim Beacom (Cindy) and Grant Beacom (Terry).
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Cox and her husband, Harvie; an infant son, James P. George; a brother, Darrell Beacom, and a sister, Nancy Timko.
Mr. George was a loving husband, father and brother and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the American Legion Post 49 and the VFW Post 8545. He retired from Dominion Energy as a nuclear welder and was a member of Steelworkers Union.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Little’s Funeral Home, 1515 S. Church St., Smithfield, with burial to follow in St. Luke’s Memorial Park.
The visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.