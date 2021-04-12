Martin M. “Marty” Korchok, 81, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at UPMC Somerset Hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Slickville, son of the late Edward Sr. and Irene Korchok.
After serving his country in the military, he graduated as a certified journeyman machinist from the Westinghouse Electric Apprenticeship program, East Pittsburgh Plant, and with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He had worked as a manufacturing engineer for Kennametal, Latrobe, and United Technologies Elliott, Jeannette. Before retiring, he held the position of sales engineer with Boldt Machinery, Erie, and had traveled extensively throughout his career, including Japan.
He was a past member of the National Management Association, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a life member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 907, Latrobe. Marty was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, Latrobe, and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh. He was also a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. Marty enjoyed his January golf trips to Florida with his golf partner, Eric Gentis.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Korchok of Latrobe; daughter, Pamela Jean Korchok of Latrobe; brother, Edward G. Korchok Jr.; sister, Mary Ilona Raviart and her husband, Chuck; a number of nieces and nephews and his family pets, DeeDee and Dahna.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Archabbey with his Pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating.
Entombment will follow in the mausoleum.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
“We are as flowers in a field, born of the sun and rain and blown away by the wind never to return again.”
