Martin L. Cramer Jr., 55, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home.
Born Aug. 26, 1967, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Martin L. Cramer Sr. and Dorothy J. Seinset Cramer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Martin L. Cramer Jr., 55, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home.
Born Aug. 26, 1967, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Martin L. Cramer Sr. and Dorothy J. Seinset Cramer.
Martin was employed at Chestnut Ridge Foam Inc., Latrobe (Derry Township). He enjoyed building hot rods and working on old cars. He will be lovingly remembered as a hard worker with a kind and loving heart who was always willing to help others. He was more than just a husband, father and brother, but a true friend to his family.
Martin is survived by his wife, Melissa L. Campbell Cramer of Latrobe; son, Martin L. Cramer III of Latrobe; daughter, Merissa L. Cramer of Latrobe; stepson, Gregory Campbell of Pleasant Unity; three sisters, Jane Fletcher and her husband, David, of Derry, Phyllis Esponge and her husband, Johnnie, of Mississippi and Patricia Williams and her husband, Chad, of New Florence, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment will follow at Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.