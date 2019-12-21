Martha Rosalie Krump Crate, 85, of Gadsden, Alabama, formerly of Apollo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 17, 1934, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Vera (Stanford) Krump.
Martha was a graduate of Washington Township High School and the Southside Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She started out as a nurse at Jeannette Regional Medical Center, then went to work at Latrobe Area Hospital, employed as a nurse in the ICU for 23 years. Martha was a member of the North Hempfield Fire Department and member and former vice president of its Ladies’ Auxiliary.
She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, and caring for animals.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Leroy Crate; son Peter Crate; and a sister, Donna Turpin.
She is survived by her son Dale Leroy Crate of Gadsden; grandson (whom Martha helped raise), Aaron Brady Bellew of Alabama, and her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Joshua and Christina Bellew.
Friends will be received in Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating.
Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
