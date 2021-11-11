Martha Ola Zedick, 99, of Brenizer peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Zedick was born Nov. 14, 1921, in Washington County, Jefferson (near Penowa), a daughter of Nicholas and Helen (Allen) Ola.
Martha became the first president of the Brenizer Community Action Group, loved the community and took pride in the improvements initiated by the organization. When she was able to attend, Martha was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville, previously pastored by the Rev. Robert Karl and currently by the Rev. Joseph J. Borodach.
She retired from Torrance State Hospital, where she was employed as a licensed practical nurse. Martha passionately loved to cook, bake, crochet, garden, can and care for her home and family. Her kitchen was always open to family, friends and visitors.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Zedick Sr.; sisters, Ann Ola, Julia Ola, Elizabeth Surmay and Mary Fadlem, and brothers, Peter Ola and Frank Ola.
She is survived by her loving family: her children, Charles Zedick Jr. (Elizabeth), Richard Bruce Zedick (Robin), Nicholas Zedick, all of Blairsville, and Beverly Arbore (James) of Washington, Pennsylvania; eight grand-children, Denise, Kari, David, Kelly, Kristin, Julie, James and Crystal; 13 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Thomas, Shannon, Karlie, Kathryn, Sierra, Autumn, Anthony, Alyssa, Carson, Colby, Kerigan and Matthew, and a great-great-grandson, Oliver.
Martha’s family would like to thank her Blairsville Family Practice doctors, Dr. John Santarlas and Dr. Bernard Scherer, for their home visits and care. The family is also thankful to her Excela Health Home Care and Hospice staff, specifically RN Jody Guidas and CNA Melissa Jennings, for the excellent, compassionate care and support they provided.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
Commented