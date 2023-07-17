Martha Marie Knupp, 94, of Rector passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bethlen Home to be with our Lord.
Born Feb. 28, 1929, Martha was a daughter of Gilbert P. and Mary Ankney of Rector.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; many siblings, and her husband, Elmer E. Knupp, in 2020.
Martha is survived by two sons: Richard (Sandy) Knupp of Bradenton, Florida, and Ronald (Patti) Knupp of Laughlintown; six grandchildren: Susanne, Christopher, Lindsey, Bruce (Ashlee), Haidee and Hayden (Pam); seven great-grandchildren: Kaden, Dolan, Jessika (Jordan), Jenna (Hunter), Derek, McKenzie and Noah; three great-great-grandsons, Connor, Kaison and Wyatt; three sisters, Ella Gasper, Melda (Ron) Heming and Helen (Ron) Knupp, and a brother, Charles (Pat) Ankney.
Martha was a lifelong member of the Ligonier Church of Christ. She loved her family, loved gardening, quilting, puzzles and was an accomplished poet, winning many awards, and was published in The New American Poetry Anthology.
The family would like to thank the Bethlen Home and the 200 section for their outstanding care and Hospice for all they have done to keep her comfortable.
There will be no visitation due to her request.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
