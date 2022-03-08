Martha M. (Sue) Wilson, 81, of Derry passed away peacefully Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the Waynesburg Health Care and Rehab.
She was born May 9, 1940, in Donegal, a daughter of the late John W. Roadman and Sarah J. Shawley.
Martha enjoyed attending the Kregar Community Church. She liked gardening, crafts and loved being with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Zufall (Floyd) of Bradenville, Jennifer Mullen (Christopher) of Derry and Cynthia Delgado (Frank) of Tampa; her grandchildren, Nicole Zufall, Heather Hagerman, Justin Delgado, Mathew Delgado, Danielle Mullen and Derek Mullen; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Clara Telford (Bill), Jean Shaner, Mary Lou Harbaugh (John) and Linda Harbaugh (George), and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by five brothers, Harry, Elvin, Charlie, Walt and Elmer Roadman; a brother-in-law, Bud, and a grandson, Bruce Zufall.
All arrangements are private for family and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
www.mccabefuneralhomespa .com
