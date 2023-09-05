Martha G. Siko Wingard, 87, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 19, 1936, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna (Kompa) Siko.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Martha G. Siko Wingard, 87, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 19, 1936, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna (Kompa) Siko.
Martha was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and its Ladies Guild. She enjoyed ceramics, puzzles and crosswords, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Above all though, she loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Wingard; a son, Christopher L. Wingard; six brothers, John, Edward, Julius, Joseph, Robert and Michael Siko, and three sisters, Clara Jane Siko, Elizabeth Veto and Rose Trumbetta.
Martha is survived by a son, Patrick L. Wingard (Carol) of Hecla; four daughters, Roxann “Rocky” Wingard, Cheryl Oplinger (Kenny), Lori Vaglia (Jim) and JoAnn Campbell (Brad), all of Latrobe; 11 grand-children, Pat, Michael, Lance (her godson), Chad, Sara, Ryan, Kori, Camryn, Megan, Gabrielle and Marcus; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A Divine Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Martha was a cancer survivor, and in her memory the family suggests that memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented