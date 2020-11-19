Martha Belle McBroom, 97, of Rochester died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community, Zelienople.
She was born July 7, 1923, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Gust L. and Irene (Shrum) Stemmler.
Prior to retirement, Martha and her husband owned and operated the All County Realty Company. She was a member of St. Cecelia’s Roman Catholic Church in Rochester. Martha enjoyed sports, being a former women’s softball player, cooking, baking, entertaining, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McBroom, on March 3, 2003; one brother, Leroy Stemmler, and one son-in-law, Robert W. Lewis Jr.
Martha is survived by her four children, M. Jane Lewis of Rochester, Scott McBroom of Ligonier, William McBroom and his wife, Connie, of Bryan, Texas, and Jeffrey McBroom and his wife, Diane, of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Wilbur Stemmler of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Loretta McBroom of Denver, Colorado, and Jane Dornhaurer and her husband, Ralph, of Irwin, 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
