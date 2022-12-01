Martha A. Vitale McGinnis, 94, of Derry died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1928, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alphonse A. and Mary (Carroll) Vitale.
Martha was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, and St. Martin Rosary Altar Society. Martha enjoyed reading, gardening, doing puzzles, flowers, and she was an animal lover.
Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James H. McGinnis, in 2007; a son, James M. McGinnis; brother, Carroll V. Vitale; three sisters, Gene Rose Watkins, Marjorie Rondinalla and Marie Annette Furgerson; a grandson, Matthew McGinnis, and a son-in-law, James George Jr.
Martha is survived by her four children Timothy McGinnis of Latrobe, Janis George of Derry, Patricia Bridge and husband Roger of Blairsville and Nancy McGinnis of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Linda McGinnis of Derry; eight grandchildren, Christopher and Danielle, Kortnee, Stacy and Timothy, Amy, Scott and Tara, Jennifer, Kevin and Cory and Stacey; 17 great-grand-children, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the funeral home.
The family will receive friends for Martha’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or Action for Animals Humane Society.
