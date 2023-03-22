Martha A. 'Marti' Rosko Zoppetti

Martha A. “Marti” Rosko Zoppetti, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Born March 12, 1933, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late Stephan and Elizabeth (Adams) Rosko.