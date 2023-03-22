Martha A. “Marti” Rosko Zoppetti, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 12, 1933, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late Stephan and Elizabeth (Adams) Rosko.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 10:14 am
Martha A. “Marti” Rosko Zoppetti, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 12, 1933, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late Stephan and Elizabeth (Adams) Rosko.
Marti was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Jimmy Monzo’s Blue Angels Restaurant. She enjoyed bingo, bus trips to casinos, and trips to the beach. Marti was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but most of all she loved being a grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred F. Zoppetti; daughter, Vicki A. Glover; three brothers, Steve Jr., Martin and John Rosko Sr., and eight sisters, Ann Carle, Helen Sabolik, Theresa “Dolly” Batsa, Margaret “Marge” Roble, Betty Koltiska, Mary Rodgers, Katherine “Kutch” Camaione and Jeanne Dominick.
Marti is survived by her son, Thomas A. Zoppetti and his wife, Julie, of Latrobe; granddaughter, Kaitlin E. Glover; a sister, Wayne Watkins of Latrobe; a special friend, Jo Smart, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cecilia Church, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
