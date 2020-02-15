Marsha Jean McInnes Himic, 80, of Damariscotta, Maine, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cove’s Edge Long-Term Care, Damariscotta, surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 23, 1939, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Marshall McInnes and Florence (McManamy) McInnes.
Jean had been a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She had been employed as a floral designer at Robb’s Floral Shop, and along with her husband, they were the owners and operators of the former Himic’s Tavern.
Jean enjoyed gardening, floral designing, and crafts. She was an animal lover, and was especially fond of cats. Throughout her life, Jean was devoted to family and friends and was always there to help. In her later years, she moved to Maine to be near her daughter and family where she became active at her new home, Cove’s Edge. There, she enjoyed the many friendships she made.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis A. Himic, on Feb. 1, 2002.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Dana Watt and her husband, Mark, of Orr’s Island, Maine; son, Dennis M. Himic and his wife, Gina, of Goodyear, Arizona; two grandchildren, Brennan Watt and his fiancée, Hannah Edwards, and Ella Himic; two sisters, Beverly Young of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Patricia Hudak of Maumelle, Arkansas, as well as her niece, three nephews and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Private inurnment will be at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cove’s Edge Resident Council Fund, c/o Cove’s Edge, 26 Schooner St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Please make checks payable to “Cove’s Edge” with Cove’s Edge Resident Council Fund/Marsha Himic in the memo.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
