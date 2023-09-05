Marlene Rebrick McGuire, 77, of Latrobe peacefully passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her home.
Marlene Rebrick McGuire, 77, of Latrobe peacefully passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Arlene (St. Clair) Rebrick.
Marlene was a 1964 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and attended Westmoreland County Community College for two years in the 1980s, which led her to a career in medical records at Latrobe Area Hospital.
Over the years, she worked at both movie theaters in Latrobe, Troutman’s Department Store, the dental office of G. Harry Hauser, DDS, Standard Steel, and Latrobe Area Hospital in both housekeeping and then medical records as a correspondence clerk until her retirement in 2012. During her retirement years, Mar volunteered at the Food Bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Society store in Latrobe.
Marlene loved her church family. She was a longtime member of the First Church of God in Latrobe, where she sang in the choir, played in the Sunday School orchestra, taught Sunday School and Bible School, and served on church council.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, George McMahen.
She is survived by two daughters, Britt McGuire of Latrobe and Molly Wynn (Dan) of Blairsville; her grandson, Wyatt Wynn, whom she loved with her whole heart; her sister, Andrea Laughlin (Jim) of New Alexandria; nephews, Aaron McMahen (Mindy) of Pleasant Unity, Matthew McMahen (Lindsay) of Belle Vernon, Adam McMahen (Emily) of Derry and James Laughlin (Tara) of New Alexandria; a niece, Amy Brownfield (Michael) of Ligonier; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, and too many lifelong friends to count.
Her faith, family and friends were what she held most dear. Mar loved to entertain and make people laugh. May her memory bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Michael Bobula, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Beam’s Cemetery, Jenners Township, Somerset County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
