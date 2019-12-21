Marlene M. Ray Laughlin, 68, of Atlantic, Derry Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
She was born Sept. 16, 1951, in New Derry, a daughter of the late Charles Ray, James C. “Lefty” Clawson and Geraldine “Bubby” Kelly Clawson.
Marlene was a member of the Derry Ukrainian Society Club, St. Joe’s Club in Latrobe and the White House in Loyalhanna. She enjoyed spending time with her family members.
Besides her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her son Donald A. Laughlin.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth R. Laughlin of Atlantic; three sons, Scott A. Laughlin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Timothy E. Laughlin of Atlantic and Kenneth T. Laughlin of Derry; six brothers and sisters, Judy A. Demi and husband Sam of Latrobe, Charles “Butch” Ray and wife Maryann of Derry, Debbie Connor and husband Patrick of Atlantic, James Clark “Skip” Clawson III and wife Dawn of Latrobe, Anthony A. “Tony” Clawson of New Derry and Richard A. Clawson of Atlantic, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Marlene’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held for Marlene 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Kennedy officiating.
Interment will be in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
Commented