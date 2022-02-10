Marlene Jean Neiderhiser Keefe, 80, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 6, 1942, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Clarence A. and Elizabeth M. (Kloock) Neiderhiser.
Marlene was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was a nurse’s aide at Latrobe Area Hospital. She enjoyed playing piano, playing cards, crafts, and going for long drives with her husband, Bob.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert W. Keefe Jr.; daughter Kelly Douglas, and a sister, Joyce Stough.
Marlene is survived by her son, Bradley Douglas Sr. of Latrobe; daughter Shelly Douglas of Latrobe; brother, Ronald Neiderhiser and his wife, Shirley, of Ligonier; a sister, Lois Neiderhiser of Latrobe; two grand-children, Carmella Stamm and her husband, Craig, and Bradley J. Douglas Jr. and his fiancée, Rachel Higuera, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
