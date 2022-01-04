Marlene Ann Ehrentraut Mitchell, 79, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at home.
She was born July 16, 1942, in Pittsburgh to the late Frederick and Flora (Weber) Ehrentraut, formerly of Jeannette.
Marlene was a retired cook for the Blue Angels Restaurant at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, and a cook and nurse’s aide at the Edgewood Nursing Center in Youngstown. She loved spending time with her family as well as cooking, painting, sewing and doing crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Melvin P. Mitchell; her four children, Chris Mitchell of Youngstown, Scott and Young Mitchell of Monroeville, Rick and Denise Mitchell of Derry and Christy Mitchell Kuhns and her husband, Sam, of Latrobe; two sisters, Jean Devola and her husband, John, of Jeannette and Cindy Weyandt and her husband, Bill, of Delmont; her sister-in-law, Elaine Mitchell Kidd and her husband, John, of Sarasota, Florida, as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented