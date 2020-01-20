Mark V. “Doodles” Repko, 58, of Latrobe died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph S. and Sylvia Fay (Dick) Repko.
Mark worked out of the Laborers Union Hall in Latrobe until his illness. He was a passionate mushroom picker, a lover of dogs and a good friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Repko.
Mark is survived by his wife, Priscilla Donoughe Repko; three sons, Seth and Joshua Repko and Michael Donoughe; daughter, Heather Williams; two brothers, Joseph Repko (Angela) and Matt Repko; two sisters, Verina Clark (Bill) and Faith Weaver; five grandchildren, Jeffery Donoughe, Ryan Kish (Rachel), Haley Kish, Austin and Vanessa Repko, and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented