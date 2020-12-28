Mark Sensue, 59, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 13, 1961, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Charles Sensue and Margaret M. (Patsche) Sensue.
Mark was employed as a plant engineer for the NORMA Group in Tunnelton and had previously been employed at Sony and Powerex. He had earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Point Park University and utilized his knowledge to build his own home for his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, maintaining his garden, watching deer and also watching trains. He was also an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to enjoy time with his beloved dogs, Abby, who preceded him in death, and Joey.
Mark is survived by his wife, Michelle A. (Gilmore) Sensue of Latrobe; one daughter, Megan A. Sensue of Latrobe; two brothers, Terry Sensue, and his wife, Jackie, of Somerset and Alan Sensue of State College; he is also survived by a niece, Stacy Davey, and her husband, Max, and their son, Jack.
Family and friends will be received 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Mark’s funeral Mass will follow 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
