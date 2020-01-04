Mark Rodney Wallbaum, 63, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in his home.
The son of Joseph W. Wallbaum and Marie Piper Wallbaum Liebel, he was born April 6, 1965, in Latrobe.
Mark was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1975. He was a member of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, and Studebaker Driving Club. He loved working on cars and was a great mechanic despite being blind.
Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicky L. English Wallbaum, whom he married on Nov. 17, 1979; a sister, Linda Reed and husband Dean of Derry; several nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Leonard Liebel; a sister, Janet Derch, who died in 2010, and an infant sister.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark’s memory may be made directly on the website at www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com on Mark’s obituary page, “Donate Funeral Funds” to help with funeral expenses.
