Mark R. Jones, 63, of Derry died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Frank R. and Edith Welsh Jones.
Mark was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church and had retired as manager from Johnson Ace Hardware in Norvelt.
Mark was a people person who was an avid golfer, sports fan and outdoor enthusiast. He loved traveling the Amish country in Lancaster.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas M. (Charlotte R.) Jones of Little River, South Carolina; his sister, Judith D. Boors (Terry) of Connellsville; two nieces, Lyndsey Boors of Connellsville and Rachel Comp of Derry; two nephews, Cody Boors of Connellsville and Michael Meloy of Mount Pleasant, and best friend, Karen Brown Jones of Derry.
Private services and burial in Coles Cemetery, Derry, was for family.
The family would like to thank all of Mark’s caregivers for their love and compassion. Also, special thanks to Excela Hospice.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
