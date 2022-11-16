Mark R. Felbaum, 35, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, doing what he loved, working in the garden at his farm on Latrobe-Crabtree Road.
He was born April 25, 1987, in Latrobe, a son of Barry “Bazzy” and Teresa (Noel) Felbaum of Latrobe.
Mark was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 2005, he played midget football for the Unity Township Cowboys and was a junior wrestler for Latrobe. Mark was a farmer, a trade learned from his late Uncle John for which he developed a passion and a love. He was known for selling his fresh vegetables along Latrobe-Crabtree Road. He also was a hunter, fisherman, trapper and a member of several sportsmen’s clubs.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Catherine (Relick) Felbaum and Thomas and Anna (Roskovensky) Noel.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his brother, Matt Felbaum; his daughter, Anna; his aunts and uncles, Mary “Mickey” Roman, Joseph and JoAnna Lentz (his godparents), Donald and Sherry Felbaum, Kathy Forish, Andy and Patricia Noel, Jean Noel and Esther Noel, as well as many cousins and numerous friends.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to cover expenses. Should you desire, contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/417c693f.
