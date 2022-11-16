Mark R. Felbaum

Mark R. Felbaum, 35, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, doing what he loved, working in the garden at his farm on Latrobe-Crabtree Road.

He was born April 25, 1987, in Latrobe, a son of Barry “Bazzy” and Teresa (Noel) Felbaum of Latrobe.