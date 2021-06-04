Mark Philip Schollaert, 68, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home.
Born June 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Albert L. and Alice (Brophy) Schollaert.
Mark was a graduate of Carrick High School and California University of Pennsylvania.
He was the owner of the former Loyalhanna Antiques, Latrobe. An avid golfer, he also loved skiing and going to the gym.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Sambolich Schollaert, and a brother, Robert Schollaert.
Mark is survived by his wife, Carol C. Quicquaro Schollaert of Latrobe; three stepchildren, Brian M. Quicquaro of Lawrenceville, Dr. Christina M. Quicquaro-McCloskey and her husband, Dr. Colin McCloskey, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jonathan M. Quicquaro of Cheswick; four brothers, Paul Schollaert and his wife, Andrea, of North Carolina, Thomas Schollaert of Pittsburgh, Dr. Richard Schollaert and his wife, Charlene, of Cranberry and Albert Schollaert and his wife, Karen, of Shadyside, and four grandchildren, Maci, Wesley, Maeve and Declan.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for their care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com
