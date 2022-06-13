Mark K. Lemmon, 63, of Waverly, New York, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, New York.
He was predeceased by William R. Jr. and Margaret (Dailey) Lemmon, and his brother, Bill Lemmon.
Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Luther-Lemmon of Waverly; his children, Matthew (Katie) Lemmon of Towanda, New York, and Cathryn (Jacob Westerfeld) Luther-Lemmon of Bethesda, Maryland; siblings, Evelyn Lemmon of Ligonier, Scott Lemmon of Ligonier, David Lemmon of Latrobe and Margaret Lemmon of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; grandchildren, Madilynn Lemmon of Towanda and Mallory Lemmon of Towanda, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mark was born in Latrobe and graduated from Ligonier Valley Senior High School, Class of 1976. He went on to attend college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he received his master’s degree. He taught in Woodsfield, Ohio, before coming to the Valley and teaching at SRU, then going to Athens Area School District, where he taught for 30 years before retiring from Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens. Mark was very active in the community and was on the BOCES Board of Education, Waverly Board of Education; a program coordinator and area director for the Boy Scouts of America; on the National Board for the Future Business Leaders of America; an adviser for the Athens High School and Harlan Rowe Middle School; the Athens High School Class of 1989 class adviser, and a coordinator for the Cub Scout Pack 12. He enjoyed baking cookies, camping, following all the Pittsburgh sports teams, and cooking. He was the secretary of the board for the Waverly United Methodist Church and a lay pastor for the Milan United Methodist Church. Mark was privileged to serve as pulpit supply to the Chemung, Wilawana, and most recently to the Milan UMC. All the folks he served, whether in church or not, were blessed by his kind pastor’s heart and his sacrificial care.
A memorial service to honor Mark’s life will be held 11 a.m. July 9, 2022, in Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to your local Boy Scouts of America organization or the Waverly United Methodist Church Evangelism Outreach, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mark’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
