Mark J. Oesterlin, 57, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born May 14, 1963, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Rev. William M. Oesterlin and Fadra (Allshouse) Oesterlin.
Mark was a graduate of Thiel College, where he traveled the world singing in the college choir and later sang with the Thiel Alumni Choir. A member of Phi Theta Phi, he enjoyed participating in the annual charitable walk with his fraternity brothers. He also taught English as a missionary in Japan and walked the Great Wall of China in 2017.
Mark attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He was employed as an accountant at Patterson & Associates, Greensburg. As a teen, he was a proud volunteer fireman in Ligonier. He was also involved with politics, and had worked for former Gov. Tom Ridge. Mark had a wealth of knowledge and would “clean up” at local trivia contests. He will be lovingly remembered as a kind person willing to help anyone in need.
Mark is survived by his wife, Jill Oesterlin; one stepdaughter, Sarah Sarsfield; four stepsons, Jesse Lopata and his wife, Chantal, Ryan Sarsfield, Joshua Heaton and Anthony Heaton; two sisters, Lori Georgeff and Judy Miller, and her husband, Frank; two nephews, Shawn Rose and Phillip Rose and his wife, Marissa, and two nieces, Laura Miller and Marissa Ellis and her husband, Troy.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Mark’s name to be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented