Mark E. Shaffer, 63, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of Harry E. Shaffer of Latrobe and the late Shirley Heasley Shaffer.
Mark had worked construction for many years. He loved to hunt, watch football, listen to country music and hang out with his friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry L. Shaffer, and a son.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Craig Shaffer (Heidi) of Acme, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
