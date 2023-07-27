Mark E. “Moose” McDowell, 65, of Ligonier passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 23, 1958, in Ligonier, a son of the late William E. and Mildred (Sloan) McDowell.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 8:06 am
Mark E. “Moose” McDowell, 65, of Ligonier passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 23, 1958, in Ligonier, a son of the late William E. and Mildred (Sloan) McDowell.
Mark was a U.S Army veteran. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing pool. Mark looked forward to the yearly family summer party. He could always be seen sitting on his front porch.
Mark is survived by his wife, Rayla Silk McDowell; daughter, Kara McDowell-Boarman and wife Ashley of Ligonier; brothers, Paul McDowell (Susan) of Ligonier and William McDowell (Vicky) of Ligonier; a sister, Ella (Jeanie) Wynn and husband Dave; a brother-in-law, Robert Yarnal, and several nieces and nephews, including Jeremy and Samantha Deglau.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a stepmom, Margaret Dzubak McDowell, and a sister, Carol Yarnal.
Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, PA 15627, and are private for the family.
Interment will take place in the Lutheran Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
