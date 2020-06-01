Mark D. Snyder, 58, of Derry passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1961, in Athens, Georgia, the son of Fred Snyder of Greensburg and the late Gerry (Hamel) Snyder.
Mark graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1979, then furthered his education at University of Phoenix, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in information technology. He held positions of increasing responsibility, leading to his most recent job as Team Lead of Servers and Storage at Evoqua Water Industries. Mark enjoyed golfing, working on cars, watching sports and volunteering with his church, Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, with his loving partner, Becky Hugus.
In addition to his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Dave Snyder.
In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his children, Christopher J. Snyder of Clearwater, Florida, and Elizabeth R. Snyder of Mount Pleasant; brothers, Matt Snyder (Kim) of Akron, Ohio, and Bob Snyder of Greensburg, and nieces and nephews, Tara, Brett, Brad, Megan and Ryan.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe PA 15650. Because current health restrictions, there will only be 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time. Please practice social distancing while waiting in line and when visiting with the family.
We appreciate your patience as we direct visitors in and out of the building. Services, officiated by his pastor, the Rev. John Simpson, and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you offer donations in Marks honor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
