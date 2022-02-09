Mark D. Powers, 63, of Norton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.
Born Aug. 3, 1958, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Donald R. Powers and Nancy Jo Kabala Gangemi.
Mark was a member of Thy Father’s House Church, Norton. He was an active volunteer with his local Salvation Army. He enjoyed reading and sports.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John F. “Moe” Gangemi.
Mark is survived by his wife, Pam, of Norton; daughter, Cassandra Powers (David); stepdaughter, Megan Powers; brother, Jeffrey “Duffy” Powers; grandson, Corbin; niece and nephew, Stephanie and Jeffrey Powers, and their families, and an uncle and aunt, John “Ed” and Virginia Kabala.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Maj. Cindy Foster officiating.
Interment is private.
