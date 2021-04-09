Mark A. Friel, 63, of Derry died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 3, 1957, in Williamsport, a son of the late William V. and Florence C. (McGinnis) Friel.
Prior to retirement, Mark worked for Conemaugh Generating Station for 37 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry, IBEW Local 459, White House Club and Cooperstown Club.
Mark enjoyed detailing his truck, doing projects around the house, helping friends and family with their projects, golfing, NASCAR, Steelers, pizza, wings, Barkley’s strawberry sundaes, going to “Dinery” Pastry and most importantly, spending time with his friends and family.
Besides his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle M. Friel; his in-laws, William “Beany” and Marie Gessler, and brother-in-law, David Gessler.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joanne E. (Gessler) of Derry; one daughter, Karleigh E. Palek and her husband, William, of Loyalhanna; one son, Garrett “Gus” Friel and his wife, Brittany, of Livermore; cherished granddaughters, Presleigh, Harlynn and Willa; grand doggies, Abby and Riggs; family, Donna and Ralph Scalise, Joyce and Frank Shafran, Beki Gessler, Bill and Cathy Friel, Kathy and Tim Kraynak, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Mark’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mark 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Mark’s name to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Inc, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh PA 15219-1938, in memo line “DAHS-Friel Family.”
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone whom supported Mark and his family throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented