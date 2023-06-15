Marjorie Marie Hutchison

Marjorie Marie Hutchison of Laughlintown, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, of complications from a chronic illness. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children. She lived a long, fulfilling life, to the age of 90.

Marge was born Feb. 7, 1933, to Mary (Rombold) and Joseph Matzel in Hickory Township, Pennsylvania.