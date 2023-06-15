Marjorie Marie Hutchison of Laughlintown, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, of complications from a chronic illness. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children. She lived a long, fulfilling life, to the age of 90.
Marge was born Feb. 7, 1933, to Mary (Rombold) and Joseph Matzel in Hickory Township, Pennsylvania.
After graduating from Hickory High School, she married Robert J. Hutchison in 1953. They had four children: Robert D., Sherry, Sandra and William. A very hands-on, devoted mother, Marge dedicated her life to raising her children in Kent, Ohio, and then Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She eventually became a single mom and worked hard to provide for herself and her kids. Her children were all blessed to inherit her love of nature, her sense of adventure, her strength, and the way she embraced laughter.
Marge moved to Ligonier in 2003 to be closer to children and grandchildren. She enjoyed walking to the library and around town, and delighting in all the festivities Ligonier offers. When she was a little younger and had more energy, she loved going for hikes in the nearby parks and woods. After she moved to Laughlintown to her nice little house and yard, she loved sitting on the porch, watching the birds, and reveling in “her tree” and flowers. Marge had a wonderful group of close friends who met regularly at the Ligonier Valley Senior Center and often got together at each other’s homes to play cards and chat.
Marge was a genuine Christian who embodied Jesus in love, service and compassion to her family, friends and community. She was a loving and caring woman, always sharing her heart and resources with others. She was beloved and is already terribly missed.
Marge was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Jack and, sadly, her son Rob in 2022.
She leaves behind her children Sherry, Sandy and Bill, along with others who became her children by marriage and called her Mom: Kip Crumrine, Michael Adams and her former daughter-in-law, Janice Hutchison. The lights of her later life were “Grandma Misty’s” grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Cassidy and Mitchell Hutchison; Cody and Holly Crumrine and their three boys, Copper, Simon and Whittaker; Tyler Crumrine, and Luke and Andrea Crumrine and their daughter, Lilly, and son, Carson.
Marge grew up in a large and close-knit family and so had many beloved siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her brother Bill and Norma Matzel and her sister-in-law Lillian Matzel as well as their children.
Many thanks to the staff at Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, part of Independence Health System, for their kind and compassionate care.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services; her family will hold a private memorial and plant a dogwood tree for her, which symbolizes the Resurrection. If you wish to honor her memory, find a quiet peaceful place and contemplate with a grateful and generous heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
