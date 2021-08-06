Marjorie Cherry Newton, 98, of State College passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
She was born April 29, 1923, in Ligonier, the daughter of George W. and Hazel E. Cherry.
On Aug. 12, 1944, Marjorie married Fielder N. Newton, who preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2014, after 70 wonderful years of marriage.
A 1941 honors graduate of Clearfield High School, Marjorie attended The Pennsylvania State University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education. She was a dedicated teacher in early childhood and elementary education with genuine love for children and their development. Her pleasures in living were foremost a deep and loving devotion for her husband and sons, an abiding faith, the joys of homemaking, appreciation of music and the love and loyalty of her many treasured friends.
An active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, she was a former member of the Senior Choir and participated in several women’s organizations and service committees. She was a life member of The Pennsylvania State University Alumni Association, a member of Mortar Board Senior Honor Society and president of Delta Gamma sorority.
Marjorie had deep pride and love for her four sons and their families: Lawrence L. Newton and his wife, Rebecca, of Huntingdon, G. William Newton and his wife, Glenda, of Nashville, Tennessee, Jeffrey N. Newton and his wife, Carolyn, of Sacramento, California, and Scott N. Newton of State College; seven grandchildren, Katherine Newton Fischer and her husband, Matthew, of Hingham, Massachusetts, Laura Newton Costa and her husband, Michael, of Severna Park, Maryland, Stephen L. Newton and his wife, Kelly, of Hingham, Megan Newton Lanese and her husband, Christopher, of Olympia, Washington, Bradley L. Newton and his fiancée, Andrea Vack, of Tempe, Arizona, James W. Newton and his wife, Britt, of Scituate, Massachusetts, Amy E. Newton and her fiancé, Neil Zehnder, of Sacramento, California; two step-grandchildren, Lauren M. Lowe of Chicago, Illinois, and R. Harrison Lowe of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Casey, Colton, Cooper and Violet Fischer, Sadie and Eliza Costa, Clare, Caitlin, Quentin and Ava Lanese, Blake, Dylan and Tyler Newton, Fielder and Palmer Newton, and step-great-grandson, Ashton Lowe. Marjorie is also survived by friends Dean and Jill Plafcan and their sons, Samuel and Steven, of State College.
A memorial service at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will be held at a later date with Pastors Greg Milinovich and Becky McGee presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 250 E. College Ave., State College, PA 16801, or to St. Paul’s Senior Choir Fund at the same address.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
