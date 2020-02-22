Marjorie A. Thomas, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family this past Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Paul Anthony “Tony”; son, Luke Thomas and wife Kathy of Greensburg and their children Abigail and Andrew; daughter Rebecca Cullen and husband David of Latrobe and their children David Cooper and Matthew; daughter Rachel Byers and husband Alex of Greensburg and their children Alexander and Loren; sister-in-law, Antoinette Vavick; brother-in-law, Stephen Thomas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lee and Florence Vavick (of Greensburg); sister, Betty Beggs (of Pittsburgh), and brother, Lee Vavick (of Greensburg).
Marjorie was born June 24, 1941, and called Greensburg her home all of her life. She received her registered nursing diploma from the Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing and her bachelor’s in nursing from California University. She held nursing positions throughout the area while raising her children, Luke, Becca and Rachel, with her husband, Tony. Later, Marjorie joined the Southwestern Professional Standards Review Organization, beginning her work in quality assurance. She became a certified professional in quality assurance and spent many years as Westmoreland Hospital director of quality assessment and utilization review. She went on to become the program director for The American Heart Association, serving Allegheny County, and later the director of the Heart Association for Westmoreland and Indiana counties. Marjorie served on numerous professional associations, including National Quality Assurance Professionals, president of the Western Pennsylvania Quality Assurance Professionals, board of directors for the Youth Shelter of West-moreland County, West-moreland County Children’s Bureau advisory board and board of directors and president of Westmoreland County Mental Health Association.
Marjorie’s infinite love and infectious spirit imprinted everyone who had the joy of knowing her. Her passion was truly her family and friends. Anyone visiting the Thomas family home was always met with a smile and a meal. Marjorie was a calming voice in the family who never wanted to give up the day.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Marjorie from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Reception Hall and Banquet Facility of Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree, PA 15624 (724-836-4323).
In remembrance of Margie’s passion for always caring for others, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 945, Greensburg PA 15601, or the Union Mission Men’s Shelter, 2219 Harrison Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The family would like to thank the staff of Excela Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care of Margie, and her wonderful caregiver and goddaughter, Vonnie Smoker, who provided unconditional love and care throughout Margie’s illness. “Our hearts will always belong to Gams.”
Marjorie’s family has entrusted her care to Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
